OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A driver survived a horrific weekend crash on westbound 580 after attempting to flee California Highway Patrol officer, losing control of his Maserati SUV, careening up an embankment and slamming into the underside of an overpass.
According to the CHP social media post the short pursuit and crash occurred in Sunday morning.
“CHP Oakland Officer attempted to make a speed stop on a Maserati SUV,” CHP officials posted on Facebook. “The Maserati accelerated to over 100 MPH and a pursuit ensued. Shortly after, the Maserati exited the freeway, drove up an embankment, and collided with the underside of the freeway. The driver was taken into custody without incident.”
The male driver was transported to the hospital for a complaint of pain and will be faced with charges for reckless evading.
“The driver is lucky to be alive. The owner of the Maserati… not so lucky,” the CHP posted.
The name of the driver and no other details of the crash were released.