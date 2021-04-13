SEBASTOPOL (CBS SF) — Former Sebastopol mayor Robert Jacob, arrested over the weeked on suspicion of sexual assault of a minor, appeared for the first time in court Tuesday following his arrest.
Jacob did not enter a plea at his initial hearing and remained jailed at the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility without bailand is being held without bail.READ MORE: Bicyclist Critically Hurt After Being Hit By Vehicle In Lafayette
His next court appearance was scheduled for Thursday afternoon.
Police said Jacob now faces 17 felony counts after being arrested Saturday on suspicion of five felonies and one misdemeanor count involving a child 15-year-old or under.
According to police, the alleged crimes took place in Sebastopol between Dec. 2019 and March 2021.READ MORE: Warriors Name Brandon Schneider Team President, COO To Succeed Hall-Of-Famer Rick Welts
Jacob founded a medical marijuana dispensary, Peace in Medicine, in Sebastopol in 2007 and was elected to the city council in 2012. The council appointed him mayor in 2013.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sebastopol Police Department at 707-829-4400.
MORE NEWS: UPDATE: Bay Area Counties Pausing Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Shots; State Continuing With Plans To Reopen On June 15