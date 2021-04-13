MOLALLA, Ore. (CBS SF/AP/CNN) — Skeletal remains discovered near a logging road by a Weyerhauser crew in January have been identified as those of Kenneth Bell, a Contra Costa County man who went missing in 1979.

Bell, who was 22 at the time of his disappearance, vanished while traveling to Washington state to visit family.

On Jan. 8, a Weyerhauser crew was planting trees in a steep ravine off a private logging road when they found the remains, including a partial human skull.

Scraps of clothing were also found in the area. Additional items recovered at the site included a white low-top style canvas athletic shoe – size 9.5, and a dark-gray metal ring with a squared red stone.

Bell was identified from the personal effects found with the body. A DNA confirmation was underway.

Bell’s mother has died since she reported her son missing in 1979. He worked in the timber industry in the late 1970s, and frequented the Portland area.

Clackamas County authorities said the investigation remains ongoing into the circumstances surrounding Bell’s death. His disappearance had previously been declared a homicide.

Anyone who knew Bell in the late 70s in the San Francisco Bay Area was being asked to contact detectives through the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-723-4949 or online at clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference case number 21-000584.