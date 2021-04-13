MOUNTAIN VIEW (BCN) — Police were asking for help locating more witnesses to a shooting that wounded two teens Friday in Mountain View, police said Monday.
Officers responded at about 8:30 p.m. to El Camino Real near Castro Street after people reported gunshots. Officers did not locate any victims, but a few minutes later learned that two wounded boys showed up at a hospital, according to police.
One had several gunshots to his upper body and the other also had a wound in the upper body, police said. Both have since been released from the hospital.
Police believe the suspect drove up next to the victims' vehicle and opened fire before speeding away. The victims told police that the suspect's vehicle was a black, 4-door SUV, police said. It was last seen speeding east on El Camino Real, according to police.
Anyone who can help locate the suspect’s vehicle and/or the suspect is asked to email Detective Dan Garcia at dan.garcia@mountainview.gov.