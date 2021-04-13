SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) – Two 19-year-olds from Contra Costa County have been arrested in connection with recent thefts in bank parking lots in San Leandro.
Police said the suspects are connected to a March 25 robbery at the Bank of America located at 1925 Marina Boulevard, in which a man smashed a car window and took a woman's purse while she was inside her vehicle. The woman was able to provide a description of the getaway vehicle, which included a license plate number.
After obtaining a search warrant on the vehicle and increasing patrols at shopping centers and banks, detectives they found the car in the parking lot of a Chase Bank on 1320 Fairmont Drive on the afternoon of April 5. Detectives said they found one of the suspects burglarize a parked vehicle.
The suspects led police on a chase, which ended a mile away after the vehicle became disabled. Police arrested the driver, identified as 19-year-old Kevon Mitchel of Oakley and the passenger, identified as 19-year-old Devonyae McClay of Antioch.
A search of the vehicle yielded evidence from the Chase Bank burglary, a handgun and a 32 round magazine, police said.
Michel and McClay were booked on charges of robbery, burglary, eluding officers and weapons violations. It was not immediately known when they would appear in court on the charges.