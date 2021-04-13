RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A juvenile suspect has been arrested in a brazen carjacking at a Richmond auto dealership captured on surveillance camera video as an employee risked his life attempting to stop the fleeing vehicle by jumping on its hood.

Richmond police confirmed the arrest on Tuesday, but did not release any other details because the suspect was a juvenile.

The carjacking took place at EKE Motorsports on Friday afternoon. Dealership Owner Danny Sun told KPIX 5 he was stunned by what transpired.

“I cannot believe it,” Sun said as he watched the video. “(The robber) could have killed (my worker) right there.”

On the surveillance footage, a man is seen walking up to a worker and saying he wanted to buy a white 2016 Audi S5.

“He wants to pay cash for it. It’s $31,000. I said I’m going to show it myself,” said Sun, who was away from the business at the time and talking with his employee on a cell phone.

But before Sun could get back to the dealership, the thief demanded the car keys as he sat inside the Audi.

“He said he’s got a gun in his pocket, what looked like a triangular shape,” Sun said. “Then of course my employee had to give him the keys.”

As the thief tried to drive off, the worker stood in front to block the car.

“He shouldn’t have tried to stop him,” Sun said. “He thought he was probably going to be in trouble.”

The suspect drove the car at the worker. The worker jumped onto the hood and grabbed the roof. As the suspect stepped on the gas, the acceleration caused the worker to fall to the ground.

The worker was seen in the footage getting back up to chase after the robber with his own car. Sun said the worker caught up with him a few blocks away, but the robber hit the worker’s car and drove away. The worker had scrapes and bruises. He took a couple of days off.

“(The suspect) needs to be brought to justice. He needs to be behind bars,” said Sun.

Sun said the Audi has no plates and has front and back damage.

He has offered a $1,000 reward. The newly formed “Crimes Against Asians Reward Fund” is adding another $2,500, making the total reward amount at $3,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.