SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Officials with Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital Monday are asking for help identifying a man in the hospital’s care.

The man is white, about 60 years old, 6 feet 2 inches tall and 172 pounds. He has light brown hair and had a mustache and full beard, which has been shaved off.

The man was found on the morning of April 5 at Fifth and Howard streets, hospital officials said.

Patient at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital who was found at 5th and Howard streets in Downtown San Francisco on April 5, 2021. (ZSFGH)

Anyone with information about the person can call (628) 206-8063 or email hospital spokesman Brent Andrew at brent.andrew@sfdph.org.

