SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — A 19-year-old woman was killed in a crash following a chase of a speeding sedan in Santa Cruz Wednesday morning in which the driver was under the influence, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP said the woman was a passenger in a white 2004 Toyota Camry that officers observed speeding on southbound State Route 1 north of Dimeo Lane at about 1:47 a.m. Three other people were in the car: a 19-year-old male driver and two passengers; a 17-yar-old female and a 20-year-old male, according to a CHP report on the incident.

Officers chased the Toyota after it fled from an attempted enforcement stop, and it continued at a high rate of speed southbound on Mission Street. Additional units joined in the chase on SR-1 at SR-9 and attempted to stop the Toyota but if failed to yield, the CHP said.

The high-speed chase continued southbound on SR-1 where the Toyota attempted to exit the Morrissey Blvd. off-ramp, instead striking a concrete curb and then colliding with a metal guardrail, the CHP said.

The driver, identified as Richard Quihuis of San Jose, then fled the Toyota on foot but was apprehended by officers. The wrecked began to catch fire and officers were able to extricate two passengers from the back seat.

However, the 19-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The two injured passengers were hospitalized with unknown injuries.

Quihuis suffered minor injuries and was arrested for felony DUI, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, felony hit-and-run, and felony evading a peace officer.

The identity of the deceased victim was withheld pending notification of family members.