WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS News) — A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee did not vote Wednesday on whether to extend the nation’s pause on Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, after experts on the panel argued there was still insufficient data to make final recommendations in light of the serious, rare blood clotting events potentially linked to the shots.
While the CDC’s current pause on Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is not binding, the warning issued by federal health officials on Tuesday urged that vaccinations be suspended only until the panel voted on “updated recommendations” for using the vaccine.
In response to the FDA and CDC advisory on the pause, all states and D.C. and Puerto Rico have opted to temporarily stop administering this vaccine.