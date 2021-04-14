SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) – Police in San Leandro have made multiple arrests in connection with catalytic converter thefts in the city this week.

Two suspects were arrested Tuesday afternoon, after officers investigated a catalytic converter theft on the 1500 block of Washington Avenue.

The suspect vehicle was later found in Oakland, where detectives allegedly observed the suspects attempting to sell the emissions control devices. Detectives arrested the suspects, identified as a 31-year-old and 32-year-old from Oakland, and recovered seven catalytic converters from the scene.

Police made additional arrests following a separate theft on the 400 block of Superior Avenue around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday. Officers said they found three people in the process of removing a catalytic converter from a car.

Two of the suspects fled the scene by car and led police on a pursuit into Oakland, while a third suspect was arrested at the scene.

The pursuit ended when the suspect’s car crashed into a parked vehicle. Another suspect was taken into custody. Their identities have not been released.

A search of the vehicle yielded catalytic converters, along with a generator and a power saw to remove the devices.

Suspicious activity can be reported to San Leandro Police at 510-577-2740.