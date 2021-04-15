SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – Caltrain will not operate service to the two stations at the end of its line in San Francisco on the next two weekends because of the replacement of a rail bridge.
Trains will not run to the 22nd Street or San Francisco stations this Saturday and Sunday as well as April 24-25 because crews will be replacing the Napoleon Street bridge located near the base of Islais Creek under Interstate Highway 280.READ MORE: Middle School In Concord Evacuated Following Bomb Threat
Street and parking closures will also be in effect in the area of Napoleon Street.READ MORE: UPDATE: San Jose Police Standoff With Barricaded Suspect Ends With Suspect Shooting Himself
During the Caltrain closure, SamTrans will run free bus service between the Bayshore, 22nd Street and San Francisco stations. The agency recommends that people traveling to watch San Francisco Giants or Golden State Warriors games on the weekend of April 24-25 use BART from the Millbrae station or find an alternative transit option because capacity on buses will be limited.
More information about the project and service closure can be found online at www.caltrain.com/SFWeekendClosure.MORE NEWS: Shooting Injures Woman in San Francisco Tenderloin District Following Confrontation With Group
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.