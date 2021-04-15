CONCORD (CBS SF) – No suspicious devices were found at a middle school in Concord after a bomb threat prompted evacuation of the campus Thursday morning.
Concord Police told KPIX 5 that El Dorado Middle School on 1751 West Street received a bomb threat during a phone call around 9:40 a.m. Police responded to the school and brought four bomb sniffing dogs on site to walk the campus.
At approximately 0939 hours, El Dorado Middle School, 1751 West St, received a phone call of a bomb threat. The school was evacuated. Four bomb-detection K9’s are currently searching the school. Please stay out of the area until a further update regarding clearance has been made.
— Concord Police Dept. (@ConcordPD) April 15, 2021
The school, which reopened for in-person learning late last month, was safely evacuated, police said.
Shortly after 11:30 a.m., police said that the search has concluded and no suspicious devices were located.