Filed Under:Bomb Scare, Bomb threat, Concord

CONCORD (CBS SF) – No suspicious devices were found at a middle school in Concord after a bomb threat prompted evacuation of the campus Thursday morning.

Concord Police told KPIX 5 that El Dorado Middle School on 1751 West Street received a bomb threat during a phone call around 9:40 a.m. Police responded to the school and brought four bomb sniffing dogs on site to walk the campus.

The school, which reopened for in-person learning late last month, was safely evacuated, police said.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., police said that the search has concluded and no suspicious devices were located.