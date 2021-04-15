PLEASANTON (BCN) – Bay Area residents will have to wait a little longer this year for cotton candy, rides, and animals because the 2021 Alameda County Fair has been rescheduled from June to October, fair officials said Thursday.

This year’s fair has been rescheduled because the fairgrounds is serving as a vaccination site and distribution point for food in the eastern part of the county.

Vaccinations and food distribution at the fairgrounds is expected to last through June. As many as 4,000 people a day are getting vaccinated at the fairgrounds.

“We are excited to welcome Fair guests back in October and our team is working diligently to ensure we continue to put on a “safety first” event for the community,” Alameda County Fair CEO Jerome Hoban said in a statement.

“The Fair may look a little different in 2021, but we assure you it’s the same good time where you can build memories that last a lifetime,” Hoban said.

The fair will now be held from Oct. 22-31 at its regular location at 4501 Pleasanton Ave. in Pleasanton.

Attendance at the fair is expected to be limited and visitors will likely have to purchase tickets in advance online.

Whenever feasible, the fair will be using state-recommended touchless, cashless systems for buying food, beverages, tickets, parking, and rides.

Fair officials expect that visitors will have to wear masks while at the fair and have their temperature checked before they enter the grounds.

Anyone with a valid ticket to the 2020 county fair or who received a ticket at a drive-in movie last year or this year will have an opportunity to reserve a ticket for the fall fair.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.