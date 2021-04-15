LOS GATOS (CBS SF) — The owner of Los Gatos Mama’s Bakery has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting female customers during bread-making classes.
The Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department said Ali Asghar Shemirani was arrested Wednesday at the bakery and was being held on sexual battery of an unrestrained person, sexual battery of a restrained person and false imprisonment charges.
During the investigation, detectives determined that on multiple occasions, Shemirani had befriended female customers under the pretense of offering bread-making lessons at the business.
During these lessons, investigators said, the owner allegedly inappropriately touched and fondled the female victims against their will.
The investigation is continuing and detectives believe that Shemirani may have victimized other community members.
If you think you have been victimized by the suspect or can provide any additional information regarding this case, please contact the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department at (408) 354-8600.