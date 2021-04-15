SAN JOSE (BCN) — Police have evacuated homes in the area of North 4th Street, where a shooting suspect has barricaded himself.
The scene is the same area where police found a man suffering life-threatening injuries from a shooting reported at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of North 4th Street.
Shortly after 8 p.m., San Jose police tweeted that they had closed North 4th Street in both directions from East Hedding Street to East Younger Street, which they also closed between 3rd and 5th streets.
Police urge people to avoid the area. They have not released information on the shooting motive or the condition of the shooting victim.
