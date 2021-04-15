SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman underwent successful surgery Thursday at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute to repair a right meniscal tear.
Wiseman will begin rehab immediately, but will miss the remainder of the 2020-21 season.
"He is expected to return for the 2021-22 campaign," the team said in a release. "An update on his progress will be provided in September."
The Warriors entered Thursday night’s game against Cleveland on a three-game winning streak. They are battling for a spot in a play-in game in the post-season playoffs.
Wiseman, taken with the second pick in the 2020 NBA draft, appeared in 39 games with 27 starts this season, averaging 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds in 21.4 minutes per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the field.
He ranks third among rookies in rebounding, fifth in scoring, fourth in field goal percentage and fifth in blocks (0.92 per game).