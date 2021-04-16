ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — An Antioch Police Officer shot a man early Friday morning who was reportedly visibly distressed and wielding a knife, according to the department.

Around 12:50 a.m., two officers arrived at an apartment on W. 3rd Street, responding to reports of a family member in the midst of a mental health crisis. When the officers entered the apartment, the subject of the call, a 45-year-old male, came out of the kitchen holding a knife.

The officers backed out of the apartment and onto the second floor landing, and the man followed them, still brandishing the weapon, police said. Once the officers were outside, he returned to the apartment and closed the door. Then suddenly, officers say, the man rushed out of the apartment and charged the officers while holding the knife.

The officers say that the man refused orders to drop his knife and that he did not drop it after one officer tased him. The other officer then shot the man twice, causing him to drop the knife.

Medical personnel treated the man before transporting to the hospital, where he remained in stable condition Friday, according to the department.

The department says that it, the sheriff’s office and the deputy district attorney’s office are investigating the incident.