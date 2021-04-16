SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Health officials in San Francisco announced it would follow new guidance from the state and the Centers for Disease Control allowing small indoor gatherings without masks or social distancing among fully vaccinated people.
“We hope this news offers further incentive for people to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Dr. Grant Colfax, director of the San Francisco Department of Public Health, said in a statement Friday.
All Californians 16 and older became eligible for the vaccine as of Thursday.
Colfax said, “We are now at a point in this pandemic where fully vaccinated San Franciscans can attend small indoor gatherings with other fully vaccinated friends and loved ones without wearing masks or physical distancing or with unvaccinated people from one household who are at low risk of severe illness from COVID-19.”
Officials stress that masks and social distancing should continue to be followed when visiting unvaccinated people who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 or visiting unvaccinated people from multiple households, as vaccinated people may carry and transmit the virus and in the wake of more contagious variants.
People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or two weeks after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.