OAKLAND (KPIX) — Demonstrators took to the streets of Oakland Friday night to voice their anger over recent deadly shootings by police but the rally quickly turned violent and destructive with protesters setting fires, smashing windows and blocking streets.
Fires were set and windows smashed at several locations including a Target store and a car dealership on Broadway. A fire was also set outside the California Bank & Trust building.
Police confirm that the crowd of demonstrators had grown to at least 250 people by late Friday evening.
Protesters gathered at Frank Ogawa Plaza around 8 p.m. then took to the streets.
Police have declared an unlawful assembly and are threatening to arrest anyone who doesn’t leave the area.
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News contributed to this report