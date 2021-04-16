COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
HOUSTON (AP) — Memo Rodríguez scored the opening goal of the Major League Soccer season and Maximiliano Urruti added a goal in the second half as the Houston Dynamo beat the San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 on a rainy Friday night.

Rodríguez raced to Joe Corona’s through ball in the 39th minute and bent a shot around JT Marcinkowski. Urruti was left wide open at the penalty spot in the 56th and he easily slotted home Tyler Pasher’s cross to make it 2-0.

Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Boniek Garcia (27) and San Jose Earthquakes forward Cade Cowell (44) battle for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer game at BBVA Stadium on Friday, April 16, 2021, in Houston. (Godofredo A. Vásquez via AP)

Rodríguez also sent a shot off the crossbar in the first minute after halftime and Urruti forced a diving save in the 80th.

Paul Marie scored for San Jose in the 74th on a curling shot from distance. Chris Wondolowski had an open-net opportunity on a breakaway in the 84th but his tap-in attempt went wide.

Houston announced tickets, approximately 6,500, were sold out with 30% capacity at BBVA Stadium.

