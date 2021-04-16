COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
FREMONT (CBS SF) — CHP issued a severe traffic alert late Friday afternoon when downed wires forced the closure of the southbound I-880 off-ramp to westbound State Highway CA-84 in Fremont for 90 minutes.

The 511.org Twitter account first posted about the closure shortly after 4:30 p.m. There was no word

An hour later at 5:38 p.m., CHP confirmed downed wires were an ongoing issue and the off-ramp remained closed.

At around 6 p.m., authorities reported that the wires had been cleared and the off-ramp reopened.

Motorists are advised to expect residual delays in the area.