FREMONT (CBS SF) — CHP issued a severe traffic alert late Friday afternoon when downed wires forced the closure of the southbound I-880 off-ramp to westbound State Highway CA-84 in Fremont for 90 minutes.

The 511.org Twitter account first posted about the closure shortly after 4:30 p.m. There was no word

Downed Wires on Southbound I-880 exiting at CA-84 W in Fremont. Off Ramp Closed. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) April 16, 2021

An hour later at 5:38 p.m., CHP confirmed downed wires were an ongoing issue and the off-ramp remained closed.

At around 6 p.m., authorities reported that the wires had been cleared and the off-ramp reopened.

UPDATE: Residual Delays on Southbound I-880 exiting at CA-84 W in Fremont. All Lanes Open. — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) April 17, 2021

Motorists are advised to expect residual delays in the area.