FREMONT (CBS SF) – Police in Fremont released additional details and body camera video Friday in connection with a fatal police shooting of a robbery suspect along Highway 84 last month.

The shooting happened on March 24 at around 2:48 p.m. following a police chase of a robbery suspect that ended on eastbound Highway 84, just west of the Newark Blvd. / Ardenwood Blvd. exit on the border of Fremont and Newark.

A police statement said they received permission to release the video from the California Highway Patrol, which is conducting the investigation.

• Fremont Police Shooting Statement And Video (GRAPHIC CONTENT: VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED)

Police said Officer Brian Burch was performing traffic enforcement on his motorcycle when a license plate reader was activated by a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was driven by 34-year-old Joshua James Gloria, who was wanted in connection with an armed robbery in San Francisco.

Burch found the suspect’s vehicle in a nearby shopping center. Police said the suspect then led Burch on a chase onto the Highway 84, which ended just past the on-ramp after the vehicle became disabled.

When Burch pulled over, video shows the officer running for cover to a nearby embankment as Gloria opens fire. Several gunshots are heard. The officer then returns fire with his handgun, striking Gloria, who was seen straddling Burch’s motorcycle.

Gloria died at the scene.

Following the shooting, Fremont Police said in a statement that they received word from the San Jose Police Department that they had issued a warrant for Gloria’s arrest in connection with an attempted murder case at an illegal gambling parlor.

Police said last week that Burch is a six-year veteran of the Fremont Police Department and currently assigned to the department’s Traffic Unit.

An investigation of the shooting by the CHP and the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office is ongoing. Updates to the investigation can be found online at fremontpolice.gov/aboutus/transparency-portal.