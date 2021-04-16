SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.

FILM: SAN FRANCISCO FILM FESTIVAL

Sat, Apr 17 at 4:00 pm

Join SFFILM as they pay tribute to the inimitable Vanessa Kirby and celebrate her impressive career with an SFFILM Special Impact Award. She is known to many for her amazing performance as Princess Margaret in the top-rated show “The Crown.”

sffilm.org

EAT: SAN FRANCISCO RESTAURANT WEEK

Now through Sunday 18th

Happy days are here again as restaurants invite you to come dine al fresco and indoors for San Francisco restaurant week.

Indoor dining is allowed at 25% indoors and soon at 50%. From BBQ to tacos, all American to authentic Mexican, this week long food fest has something for all palates. The diverse prix -fixe menus give diners an opportunity to support restaurants and make their tummies happy. Call ahead to ensure your fave restaurant is open.

ggra.org/events/spring-san-francisco-restaurant-week

MUSIC : PRINCE POSTHUMOUS POP

Prince fans have something to get royally happy about: “Welcome 2 America,” a 12-track album recorded at Prince’s Paisley Park Studios in 2010, will finally see the light of day on July 30th. New, limited editions have just been unveiled from gold vinyl to double album photo books.

store.prince.com/dept/welcome-2-america

AWARDS: AMERICAN COUNTRY

Sunday 8 pm on KPIX 5

Country music star Kane Brown is expected to sweep the board at Sunday’s Academy of Country Music Awards. Zane has already won Music Video of the Year award for “Worldwide Beautiful.” Kane will be touring all 29 NBA arenas in the fall.

acmcountry.com

RIP: A ROYAL FAREWELL (1921-2021)

Saturday 7 am on KPIX 5

The world says farewell to Queen Elizabeth’s husband of 73 years Prince Philip this Saturday. The intimate service will take place at St.George’s Chapel, Windsor. Gayle King will host CBS coverage and will be viewed on TV networks around the world.

royal.uk

MURAL: HELP END FOOD INSECURITY

Friday 10am

Chef Tyler Florence joins Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf Friday for the unveiling of the city’s tallest mural, bringing attention to hunger which the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated all over the world. The 190-foot-tall mural by artist Victor Ash has been painted on the side of the Oakland Marriott City Center at 1001 Broadway. Oakland is proud of its murals, boasting more than 1,000 all over the city.

visitoakland.com/things-to-do/arts-and-culture/murals

Have a great weekend.

