SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) – Police in San Bruno arrested a man for evading officers, possession of a stolen vehicle and multiple hit-and-run crashes following a pursuit last week.

Around 12:15 p.m. on April 8, officers spotted a stolen pickup with two people inside on the 1100 block of Huntington Avenue, near the Tanforan shopping center. When officers attempted a traffic stop, police said the pickup fled at a high rate of speed and a brief pursuit began.

Police terminated the pursuit when the pickup struck another vehicle. The driver crashed into two other vehicles before the vehicle became disabled in the area of Huntington and San Bruno avenues.

Following a short foot pursuit, the driver was arrested. A search of the pickup yielded evidence in connection with recent crimes in San Mateo County, including a residential burglary, vehicle burglary and mail theft, police said.

The driver and passenger in the pickup, along with a driver of one of the vehicles struck were taken to the hospital for various injuries, some serious.

Police said the suspect, only identified as a 45-year-old male transient, was booked into the San Mateo County Jail after being treated. The suspect faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, evading officers and causing serious bodily injury, hit and run causing injury and resisting officers.

It was not immediately known when the suspect would appear in court.