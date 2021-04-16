DALY CITY (CBS SF/BCN) — After allegedly claiming to be a police officer and a military officer, a suspect stole a car in Daly City last week.

On April 9 at 5:09 a.m., officers with the Daly City Police Department responded to Crestwood Drive and learned a 26-year-old man was sitting in his 2017 Toyota Prius when an unknown man opened the passenger door of the vehicle.

The man identified himself to the victim as a police officer and a member of the military who needed the vehicle.

The victim asked to see the suspect’s identification card, and the suspect then demanded the victim get out of the vehicle.

The victim got out of the vehicle and noticed the suspect was armed with a small knife.

The suspect then sped away in the victim’s vehicle.

The vehicle was later located and recovered on Saturday by the Sacramento Police Department.

The victim had kept the key to the vehicle when he got out, and the vehicle would not start again without the key, police said.

