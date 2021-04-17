SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Four gunshot victims were hospitalized early Saturday after three separate overnight shootings in San Jose.
There was no early indication from police that there was any relationship between the shootings.
San Jose police responded to a shooting call in the area of Cottle Road and State Highway 85 at 12:35 a.m. A gunshot victim suffering from non-life threatening injuries had self transported to the hospital where officers made contact.
The first shooting of the overnight occurred at 11:14 p.m. in the 100 block of North 6th Street. Police said there were two adult male victims injured, and one of the victims suffered injuries that were life threatening.
The second incident was reported at 11:50 p.m. in the 3100 block of Silver Creek Road. Police said one male victim suffered an injury that was life threatening.
Investigators have not released any suspect information on any of the shootings.