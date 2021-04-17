HAYWARD (CBS SF) — An armed suspect was killed early Saturday morning in a confrontation with Alameda County Sheriff’s deputies and local residents in a neighborhood in unincorporated Hayward.
The Alameda County Sheriff’s said the incident took place at 4 a.m. in 24900 block of Second St. near Hayward High School.
Deputies were called to the location and were confronted by an armed suspect.
Officer Involved Shooting: 4:00am 24900 block of Second St. Unincorporated Hayward. Male suspect armed with loaded gun shot and killed by deputies after armed confrontations with residents and officers. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/MfJSyUPCfR
— Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) April 17, 2021
“Male suspect armed with loaded gun shot and killed by deputies after armed confrontations with residents and officers,” the sheriff’s department said in a tweet.
Developing story, updated as information is made available.