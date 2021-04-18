DAVIS (CBS SF) — A Woodland teenager died and three others suffered major injuries Saturday night in a high-speed crash in Solano County near Davis, authorities said.

A black Ford Mustang was headed eastbound on Tremont Road, east of Bulkley Road, about 9:30 p.m. when the car swerved, went off the road and into a field, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver and a passenger in the back seat were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the car. The driver, an 18-year-old man from Woodland, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger who was ejected, an 18-year-old Davis man, had major injuries and was taken to UC Davis Medical Center.

The two other passengers in the car, girls ages 16 and 17, also had major injuries and were taken to Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center.

Alcohol impairment is suspected in the collision, the CHP said. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer Garcia at the CHP Solano office at (707) 428-2100.

