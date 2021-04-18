ACAMPO (CBS Sacramento) — A parachutist at the Skydive Lodi Parachute Center in Acampo died Saturday after her parachute got tangled on the way down, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office announced on Sunday.
Authorities said calls came in at around 2:30 p.m. regarding the woman coming down with the parachute tangled. She has not been identified but was described as being very experienced.
Skydive Lodi Parachute Center has seen over 20 deaths since it opened in the 1980s. Just recently, a family won a $40 million lawsuit against the facility in their son’s death.
