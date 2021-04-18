NAPA (CBS SF) — A high-speed pursuit that began in Fairfield Saturday ended on a road in Napa’s Wine County with a Solano County Sheriff’s K9 subduing the suspect as he attempted to flee on foot — a chase captured on CHP aerial video.

According to the California Highway Patrol, they received a call from the Fairfield police asking for their help in capturing a suspect that was currently involved in a high-speed pursuit.

The CHP dispatch patrol officers and an aerial unit.

The suspect entered I-80 westbound and continued west through Jameson Canyon. As the vehicle went north on Soscol Ave, near Sousa Lane. a Napa Police Department officer deployed spike strips.

After a successful spike, the vehicle continued with deputies from Napa and Solano counties and the CHP in pursuit. The suspect continue to drive his damaged vehicle west on Trancas St. to Redwood and then onto Mt Veeder Rd.

At that point, following a second attempt to stop, the suspect topped his vehicle and began to flee on foot. The K9 joined in the foot chase and ran down the suspect.

He was taken into custody. No other information was immediately available as to what started the pursuit.