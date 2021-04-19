MENDOCINO (CBS SF) — A 200-acre vegetation fire burning in Mendocino County was 20 percent contained on Monday evening, according to Cal Fire.
The blaze was reported Sunday at 5:51 p.m., and was burning southwest of Ukiah on Boonville Road and Highway 253.
The rugged steep terrain has made it difficult for firefighters to access the area.
No structures were threatened and there have been no fatalities.
According to fire officials, crews were working overnight to “strengthen containment and extinguish hotspots.”
Inmates from the California Department of Corrections are among the 73 personnel battling the fire.
The cause remains under investigation.