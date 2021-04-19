OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — Businesses in the Bay Area prepared for possible unrest as the trial of police officer Derek Chauvin, accused in the killing of George Floyd, heads to jury deliberations.

While some businesses have boarded up, barricades were also set up around Oakland Police Department headquarters as a precautionary measure.

A protest Friday in Oakland over recent deadly shootings across the nation later led to storefront windows smashed, buildings spray painted and cars at a dealership set on fire.

Days later the cleanup continued. For some businesses, isn’t wasn’t the first time they were looted or have been boarded up.

“I have to paint all of these and remove the red paint,” said one worker cleaning up looted storefronts in downtown Oakland Monday. She said it’s her third time cleaning storefronts from vandals this year.

“We were broken Into with a full house and windows smashed out Friday night during the protest,” said Ryan Dixon, general manager of Calavera Restaurant.

Dixon says repairs will be put on hold for now.

“We boarded up because the windows were smashed on Friday. We opted not to have them fix this week when we knew the Chauvin verdict would come out,“ he said.

Many are hoping the verdict will not lead to unrest and violence.

“Certainly we are supportive of peaceful protesting. We are owned by a woman of color,” said Dixon .

The Oakland Police Department and the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office were working together with other agencies to prepare for possible unrest, but currently there are no plans to call in the California National Guard.