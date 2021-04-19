MILL VALLEY (CNS SF) — After being in the Orange Tier for about a month, Marin County is well-positioned to enter the state’s least restrict Yellow Tier on Tuesday.

Bungalow 44 in downtown Mill Valley is ready to embrace the least restrictive Yellow Tier, should it be announced.

“People are very excited, the last three weekends we’ve been extremely busy from 5 ‘o clock ’til close,” said manager Leslie Morgan.

If Marin County’s numbers continue to improve, it would be the first Bay Area county since the winter surge to reach the Yellow Tier, which means the risk for spread is minimal.

San Francisco is the only Bay Area county to ever reach the Yellow, but moved back to Purple when cases surged in November. If conditions continue to improve, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties could follow by May 4th.

Under the Yellow Tier, bars would be allowed to open indoors at 25% capacity. Breweries, movie theaters, places of worship, and gyms can operate at 50% capacity. Indoor dining would remain unchanged at 50% capacity.

“I’m ecstatic to hear that. This is the first time we’ve gone out to dinner since our daughter was born,” said Mill Valley resident Jennifer Hugo. “She’s 3 months old and I think it was one of the best nights we’ve had.”

To date, nearly half of the residents in Marin County have been fully vaccinated. 73% have received at least one shot.

Under the Yellow Tier, outdoor gatherings would be capped at 100 people. Indoor gatherings are strongly discouraged, but would max out at 50 people.

“I for one would like to get back to the gym, that would be a pretty good thing,” added Hugo.

Others are looking forward to getting back to their old routines.

“I’d like to go to an office, working from home has been great, but also difficult with kids running around,” said Eric Aguilar.