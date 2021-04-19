SANTA ROSA (BCN) – Sonoma County reopened most of its government offices Monday after moving into the orange tier of the state’s COVID-19 business reopening system.
County offices overseeing regional parks, permitting, public works, child support services and tax collection are among those that reopened with limited hours. Each department will have its own schedule during the week, according to county officials.
Sonoma County moved into the orange tier April 6, allowing office workers to return to their jobs in person with modifications and no capacity caps.
Masking and social distancing policies are mandatory in each reopening office, according to the county.
“During the pandemic, our employees never stopped working for our residents,” Sonoma County Administrator Sheryl Bratton said. “Many have just done our jobs remotely while others were working on-site filling essential functions. We look forward to seeing people again – mask to mask.”
A list of reopening offices and their operating hours can be found at https://sonomacounty.ca.gov/CAO/Press-Releases/Sonoma-County-offices-to-reopen-for-in-person-service-on-April-19-2021.
