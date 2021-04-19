OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A man died in police custody Monday morning, prompting investigations, according to Alameda police.
Officers responded Monday morning at 10:45 a.m. to reports of a man who appeared intoxicated and a suspected theft.
According to police, when officers found the man in the 800 block of Oak Street and attempted to detain him an altercation ensued. The man suffered a medical emergency.READ MORE: Curry Hits 10 3s, Scores 49 in Warriors' Win in Philly
Police said officers immediately began to administer lifesaving measures. The Alameda Fire Department transported the man to a local area hospital, where he later died.
So far, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the incident and the Alameda Police Department has requested that the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office conduct it’s own independent investigation.