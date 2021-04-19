SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) – A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck far northern Sonoma County late Monday morning.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 11:51 a.m. about 2 miles south of Anderson Springs, an area about 21 miles north of Santa Rosa.
Visitors to the USGS website from Sonoma, Napa and Lake counties reported light shaking. The earthquake was reportedly felt as far as Solano County to the east and as far south as San Francisco.
There are no reports of damage or injuries.
