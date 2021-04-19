DISCOVERY BAY (BCN) – A helicopter took a 56-year-old man with major trauma Sunday night to a hospital from the eastern edge of Contra Costa County.
Emergency crews from the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District responded to an 8:02 p.m. report of a man falling about 20 feet from a palm tree onto a concrete driveway in the 5300 block of River Point in Discovery Bay, a planned community in an unincorporated area along the eastern border of the county just north of State Route 4.READ MORE: COVID Reopening: Sonoma County Opens Most Government Offices After Move To Orange Tier
Responders found a man with major trauma and started providing care before moving him a nearby soccer field, where a medical helicopter arrived to transport him to a hospital.READ MORE: COVID Sports: Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative Test Required To Attend U.S. Women's Open At Olympic Club
The cause of the incident is under investigation by the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.MORE NEWS: San Leandro Children Ages 11-14 Arrested In Carjackings, Armed Robberies
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.