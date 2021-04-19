SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Officials with the San Jose – Evergreen Community College District announced Monday that campuses would be open for in-person learning at limited capacity starting this fall.
The district, which encompasses San Jose City College, Evergreen Community College and the Center for Economic Mobility said in-person learning would be prioritized in courses and programs that are difficult to transition in remote learning. Allied health programs and STEM labs deemed "critical" would be prioritized.
"With thoughtful and deliberate planning, increasing vaccination rates and decreasing infection rates, the use of social distancing and personal protective equipment, and enhanced cleaning and disinfecting processes, we believe we can safely return to limited in-person classes and services," said chancellor Byron D. Clift Breland.
Officials said while in-person learning will begin in the fall, the district said many classes and student services would continue to be delivered online.
The district said it is receiving $14.8 million in federal Higher Education Emergency Relief stimulus funding, the majority of which will be distributed directly to students facing financial challenges.
Fall term is scheduled to begin in the district on August 30.