BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A San Ramon man wanted for harassing teenage girls as they walked along a Berkeley street has been arrested in Sacramento, authorities said Monday.

Berkeley police said 27-year-old David Daniel Saeed was taken into custody on an arrest warrant for annoying/molesting persons under the age of 18.

Investigators said that two teenage girls — age 13 and 16 — were seated in the middle of the vehicle barrier at Piedmont Avenue and Russell Street on March 9th.

While there, a shirtless man in a vehicle pulled into the prohibited area of a vehicle barrier and engaged the girls in a brief conversation. Uncomfortable with the situation, the girls walked towards College Avenue. The man allegedly backed his car out of the vehicle barrier, turned his car around and followed the girls.

Realizing they were being followed, the girls ran to a nearby business and asked for help. Meanwhile, the man parked nearby and continued to watch them.

With information from witnesses about the suspect and his vehicle, investigators with the Sex Crimes Unit were able to identify Saeed and obtain a warrant for his arrest.

As detectives investigated further, they also learned that there were other reports of the suspect doing similar behaviors in other jurisdictions.

“Based on previous reports of the suspect’s behaviors, we believe the suspect has also been following women as they walk or drive in their vehicles,” Berkeley police said in a news release, adding that in some of the cases, women reported the suspect aggressively drove towards them trying to cause a collision.

If you have any information about this incident or have had similar experiences with the suspect, please contact the Berkeley Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit at (510) 981-5735.