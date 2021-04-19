SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Santa Clara County health officials announced late Sunday that the local supply of the COVID vaccine has increased and as a result thousands of appointments have been added this week.

Officials said that as of Sunday, more than 57% of local residents 16 and older have received a first dose and more than 31% have been completely vaccinated.

The numbers have health officials optimistic that the county can move into the least restrictive Yellow Tier by May 4th. As of Sunday, the county was reporting just 118 new cases.

“We encourage everyone who is eligible to sign up for an appointment now,” Dr. Jennifer Tong, Associate Chief Medical Officer for Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, said in a news release. “This includes our community members who have already had COVID-19 and have recovered.”

The county will also continue its extensive outreach efforts to ensure that communities most impacted by COVID-19 have ready access to vaccine appointments and information.

Those efforts include door-to-door registration of families in hard hit neighborhoods for vaccine appointments, and on-site vaccinations for homeless community members and homebound individuals.

or the latest information about vaccines and to schedule an appointment, visit the County’s vaccine website at http://www.sccfreevax.org.