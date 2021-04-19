NAPA (BCN) — A Napa County judge sentenced 36-year-old Nickolas George Rose to seven years and four months in prison, after his no-contest plea last year to charges of pimping and failing to appear while on bail.
Rose, a Solano County resident, was arrested June 6, 2018, by detectives with the Napa Special Investigations Bureau, after an undercover operation set up through a website an appointment with a sex worker.
During the course of that undercover operation, the detective noticed that she had a tattoo of a rose (the pimp’s last name) on the back of her neck.
In a statement released Friday, Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley said it is common for sex traffickers to "brand" their victims, or sex workers.
During that same undercover operation, detectives said Rose admitted that “he knew the victim engaged in sex acts, assisted her with advertising and took some portion of her money.” Rose was on parole at the time for a burglary conviction.
Haley said that after extensive investigation and numerous court appearances, Rose pleaded no contest on January 6, 2020 to pimping. Rose's court case kept getting delayed because he repeatedly failed to appear over the course of seven months, Haley said.
Deputies from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rose in September 2020 on other charges and he was transported back to Napa County before his case proceeded in court.