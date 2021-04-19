SONORA (CBS SF) — CHP officers in Sonora had to corral a llama or alpaca that got loose on Highway 49 in Tuolumne County on Monday.
In a Facebook post Monday afternoon, law enforcement admitted they were unsure if the animal that was captured was an alpaca or llama.READ MORE: COVID: California Lawmakers Revive Virus Tax Break For Businesses
According to story first published by CBS Sacramento affiliate CBS13, on Monday, CHP officers had to try and chase down a creature that went on a run down Highway 49.READ MORE: Suspects In Kristin Smart's Disappearance, Murder Plead Not Guilty
“Luckily, a local resident with knowledge of these animals was able to assist us by corralling it into a fenced area and prevent it from getting hit by a vehicle on the highway,” the Facebook post read.
Authorities are still trying to determine exactly where the the animal escaped from, but CHP are currently trying to find its owner.MORE NEWS: COVID Schools: San Jose City College, Evergreen Valley College To Offer Limited In-Person Learning In Fall 2021
Anyone who recognizes the animal is asked to call Tuolumne County Animal Control at (209) 694-2730.