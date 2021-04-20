VALLEJO (CBS SF) — One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in a Vallejo neighborhood where another shooting last week on the same block injured two people.
Vallejo police said the shooting happened Monday at about 6:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Kentucky St.
A 46-year-old Richmond man was found dead at the scene, while a 21-year-old Vacaville man was taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries, according to police.
No other information about the shooting was immediately available.
The shooting happened on the same block where two people were shot Thursday. That shooting sent two male victims to local trauma centers where they were listed in serious but stable condition.
There was no word on any suspects or motive in either shooting.