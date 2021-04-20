MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A Concord man had pleaded guilty to child sex trafficking and related crimes following a police sting operation in 2019, authorities said Monday.
Under the plea agreement, Manuel Gomez-Antonio, 39, was sentenced to serve a year in county jail, along with three years probation.
The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said the plea was accepted last week following a joint enforcement operation by the county's Human Trafficking Task Force and the regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Using an online dating application, Gomez-Antonio offered money to someone he thought was a 14-year-old boy to perform a sex act in a Concord park. However, the “boy” was an undercover police officer, and Gomez-Antonio was arrested when he arrived at the meeting location by the tennis courts at a Concord park.
Gomez-Antonio's probation terms include a 100-yard stay-away order from the Concord park, prohibitions against using or possessing any online dating applications, and search and seizure terms that include all digital devices.