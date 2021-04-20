SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A jury in Minneapolis Tuesday found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all charges in the killing of George Floyd, prompting responses from people all over the Bay Area.

The jurors found Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. During an arrest on May 25, 2020, Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes while Floyd was face down in the street, handcuffed and calling out “I can’t breathe.”

The killing, which was captured on bystander cellphone video, sparked an uproar over the repeated police killings of African Americans and set off protests across the country and around the world.

Governor Gavin Newsom noted in a Twitter post, “George Floyd would still be alive if he looked like me. That must change.”

He also said that “we must continue to root out the racial injustice that haunts our society.”

San Francisco Mayor London Breed issued a statement after the guilty verdict was announced.

“This verdict does not bring back the life of George Floyd. It can’t replace the years of his life that were robbed from him, nor the life experiences and memories that would have been made with his friends and family,” the statement read. “What this verdict does reflect is that the tide is turning in this country, although still too slowly, toward accountability and justice.”

Breed also noted that the need for action was about more than just this case; it called for drastic police reform.

“While we’re now months removed from the height of those protests, the need for action is as critical as ever,” Breed said. “This is about more than prosecuting the officer who killed George Floyd, though that is an important step. It’s about fundamentally restructuring how policing is done to move away from the use of excessive force.”

Other Bay Area leaders and lawmakers offered their reaction on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

Today’s verdict is a just one, and it’s also an indictment. The deep structural racism that pervades our country – and leads to the state-sponsored murder of Black men like George Floyd and too many others – must end. Juries shouldn’t have to tell us this. — Libby Schaaf (@LibbySchaaf) April 20, 2021

Today, justice was served and the calls of millions of Americans demanding action were answered. George Floyd’s life mattered—all #BlackLivesMatter. I am thinking of George Floyd’s family and the small sense of peace this verdict hopefully brings them. [1/] — Rep. Jared Huffman (@RepHuffman) April 20, 2021

Finally, an officer held accountable. A guilty verdict in the #ChauvinTrial was appropriate. But even as the trial was happening, there were more police shootings that lead to unnecessary deaths, mostly of men of color. Clearly, we must do more to reform law enforcement culture. pic.twitter.com/IHaD0AqWJ4 — Phil Ting (@PhilTing) April 20, 2021

I'm thinking of #GeorgeFloyd’s loved ones. They've had so much taken from them, but today, they received justice. This verdict is a critical step for police accountability—but we still have so much work to do to ensure Black people feel safe in in their own communities. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) April 20, 2021

Justice served. Thank you, Jury. Thank you, Chief Arredondo, for your testimony. Thank you everyone who took to the streets, spoke out loud & clear. Black Lives Matter, unjustified police violence against all must end.https://t.co/aPvursez9Z — Nancy Skinner (@NancySkinnerCA) April 20, 2021

The road to justice for #GeorgeFloyd and his family has been long and difficult. But today, justice was served. And there is still much work to do. #BlackLivesMatter — Eleni Kounalakis (@EleniForCA) April 20, 2021