SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin said there remains a long way to go in holding police accountable following the conviction of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

“It’s an important moment in American history,” Boudin told KPIX 5’s Elizabeth Cook, hours after Chauvin was convicted on second degree murder, third degree murder and manslaughter charges. “It’s an important reminder of how far we have to go to ensure equal enforcement under the law and police accountability.”

Boudin said the prosecutors did an excellent job in presenting and noted the strong evidence in the case.

“It’s important to remember this case wouldn’t have even been filed, but for a tremendous national protest movement that demanded action and response to the chilling and horrific video that showed an absolutely unnecessary death at the hands of a law enforcement officer,” he said.

“It is a very rare case indeed when the chief of police comes in to testify against one of his own officers. and we saw that here. I can tell you, I wish that I had that level of support for the cases we prosecute against police officers in San Francisco,” Boudin said.

The district attorney said a culture change must take place in law enforcement. “Since the trial began, approximately 60 different people have been killed at the hands of law enforcement, that is an average of two a day,” Boudin said.

“We need to change the culture, we need to change the behavior. And we need to ensure that everyone knows there will be consequences when law enforcement uses force unnecessarily or unjustifiably,” Boudin went on to say.

The district attorney also weighed in on the prosecution’s closing arguments which made it a point that they were not going after police as a whole.

“I know that the majority of officers, the ones doing good work, difficult work with pride and integrity want nothing more than to see folks like Derek Chauvin eliminated from their ranks,” Boudin said.