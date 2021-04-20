SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — Activists and civil rights leaders across the Bay Area took to the street to express their feelings of relief in the wake of the guilty verdict against Derek Chauvin Tuesday.

It took the jury less than a day of deliberations to announce they had reached a verdict in the trial of the fired Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death. Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts.

The end of the murder trial in Minnesota prompted reaction across the Bay Area. In San Jose, civil rights leaders held an event to mark the decision downtown.

“I have a song that I always do by James Brown,” said local NAACP President Jeff Moore. “‘I feel good.’ Today, right now, I feel a lot lighter. I’m seeing a little bit clearer.”

A band played music outside of city hall for a crowd of several dozen people to mark the news early Tuesday evening, after remarks from community leaders earlier in the afternoon.

“Today, we can celebrate together with a great victory,” said Reverend George Oliver of Grace Baptist Church. “It’s not a day for justice. This was a day for accountability.”

One factor in that accountability was the testimony of fellow officers against Derrick Chauvin. Moore says that was unique to this case, and could signal a turning point for future prosecutions.

“We need to honor those types of officers to stand up when they see wrong and say, ‘That’s not what our job is,'” said Moore. “It’s their responsibility to take care of us, as police officers. We’d like to see more of that from our officers and let them know that it’s the community that supports them. The community will get behind them.”

The group says they will continue to press for more civil rights reforms, including expanded voting rights and greater accountability for police officers found guilty of misconduct.