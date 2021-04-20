BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — East Contra Costa fire crews were at the scene of a fire at a home in rural Brentwood Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.
The East Contra Costa Fire Department Twitter account posted about the fire on the 10800 block of Brentwood Boulevard at around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday.
— ECCFPD (@ECCFPD) April 20, 2021
Firefighters said that the fire started about 30 minutes earlier. All three of of the department’s engines had responded to the scene.
The fire involved a home and an outbuilding. High winds were hampering the efforts of firefighters, officials said. There were no details about how the fire had started or if there were any injuries.
Area residents were being asked to stay clear of the area as Brentwood Boulevard is currently blocked off by crews working.