SANTA ROSA (BCN/CBS SF) — A Santa Rosa resident was arrested following an explosion that injured him and sent debris over a wide parking area, police said.

Officers were dispatched at 1 p.m. to the area of Guerneville Road and Range Avenue after more than one person reported the explosion in a parking lot.

Police and firefighters responded and found Michael Crawford with burns to his face, hands and chest, according to police. Crawford was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said during their investigation they learned Crawford bought several packs of butane canisters and mishandled them, causing the explosion inside his vehicle.

According to police, the explosion caused extensive damage to other vehicles. Police also said they found methamphetamine in Crawford’s vehicle.

Officers arrested Crawford on suspicion of felony vandalism and possession of methamphetamine for sales.

