SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) – A man is in critical condition and a clerk is under arrest following a shooting at a gas station in San Leandro last week.
Police responded to the area of West Juana and Carpentier streets on reports of a gunshot victim around 5:20 a.m. on Friday. The victim told officers that he was shot at the Shell gas station at 2175 Marina Boulevard, about 2 miles away.READ MORE: Convicted Killer Harold Bicknell's Parole Rescinded; Killed Grandmother, Cousins, Aunt In 1977 Seaside Mass Slaying
He was taken to a trauma hospital where he remains in critical condition, police said Tuesday.
During the investigation, police determined that the station clerk was the suspect. The suspect was found in Fremont, where he allegedly told police that he was upset that the victim had parked at the station for an extended period of time.READ MORE: Google Sued By Daily Mail Owner Over Search Engine’s Dominance
“San Leandro Detectives worked closely with Fremont Police in locating and safely taking the suspect into custody within hours of the initial investigation,” Lt. Ali Khan said in a statement.
The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Sergio O’Brien Williams, was taken into custody and booked into the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. According to jail records, Williams faces numerous charges including attempted murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.MORE NEWS: Person Lying In Roadway Run Over, Killed In Fremont
Williams is expected to appear in court on April 27.